Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 516,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

