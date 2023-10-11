Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $5.13 Million Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ecopetrol accounts for approximately 1.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of EC remained flat at $11.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 393,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,054. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

