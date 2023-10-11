BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. The company had a trading volume of 499,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,291. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

