639 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.01. 254,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.29. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $454.61. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

