Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after buying an additional 4,906,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after buying an additional 2,250,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 229,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,026. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.