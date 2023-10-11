The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Cut by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Clorox by 6.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

