TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

TTEC has raised its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TTEC to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Up 0.5 %

TTEC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,811. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.26 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on TTEC

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in TTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 59,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of TTEC by 143.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.