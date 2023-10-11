Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CLM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 279,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,100. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,411.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

