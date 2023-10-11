CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 336,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,329. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.68.

