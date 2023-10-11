AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.6% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,393,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,950 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 224,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of T stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,504,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,532,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.