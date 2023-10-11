AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.6% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,393,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,950 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 224,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,504,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,532,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.