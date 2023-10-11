Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.83 on Wednesday, reaching $267.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,129,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,677,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

