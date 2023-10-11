Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 1,179 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 462,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 205,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 176,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,967. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

