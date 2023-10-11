Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $4.32 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. Elevance Health comprises 3.6% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.0 %

ELV traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $450.60. 48,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,849. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

