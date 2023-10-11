Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 434 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

SPLG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. 1,642,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

