Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $204,772,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,224 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,695,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,184,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 422,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87.
