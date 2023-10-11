GAM Holding AG Sells 55,838 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,838 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 3.4% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.14. The company had a trading volume of 298,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,982. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.22 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

