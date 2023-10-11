Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,509. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.