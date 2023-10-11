JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205,711 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 5.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of JD.com worth $47,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

JD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,049. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

