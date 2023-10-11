Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,578 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.5% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $299.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $62.17 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

