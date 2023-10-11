GAM Holding AG Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,183 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GAM Holding AG owned 0.10% of Coinbase Global worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after acquiring an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $581,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after buying an additional 1,298,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,113,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,469.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 9,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $989,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,709 shares of company stock worth $13,254,293. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

