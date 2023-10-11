BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at $2,883,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at $2,802,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at $1,446,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at $382,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Greystone Housing Impact Investors

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,000 shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,519 shares in the company, valued at $820,182.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GHI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,660. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27. The stock has a market cap of $347.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 61.07%. Research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

Further Reading

