Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 29 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.20.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $603.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.52 and its 200-day moving average is $668.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

