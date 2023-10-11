Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) is Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 12.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,498 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,763,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,992,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $18.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 229,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

