GAM Holding AG Buys 3,131 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 2.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.21% of Deckers Outdoor worth $29,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

DECK traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.44. 70,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $325.06 and a one year high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.64.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

