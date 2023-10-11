EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 150,844 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $302,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $61,414,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SKYW traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 49,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,807. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $725.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKYW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

