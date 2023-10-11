InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 31st

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 60,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

