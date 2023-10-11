EA Series Trust Makes New $6.74 Million Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 198,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. 345,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,220. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.