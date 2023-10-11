EA Series Trust Invests $7.67 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 186,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.05% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,710,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Down 3.0 %

EQT stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

