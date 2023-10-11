EA Series Trust Invests $7.40 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after acquiring an additional 150,931 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.71.

Hess Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HES traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $152.09. 638,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

