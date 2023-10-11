Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 388,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 428,730 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $11.01.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 2,387.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

