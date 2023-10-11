EA Series Trust Invests $6.29 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.27% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,495. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.