First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up about 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GDS Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 87,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 316,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 95,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 165,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,990. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

