EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 196,103 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 196,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. 396,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $2,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,864.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

