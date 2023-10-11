EA Series Trust Takes Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.28% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.96 and its 200-day moving average is $283.38. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $193.91 and a one year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

