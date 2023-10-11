EA Series Trust Takes Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.28% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ CVCO traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.96 and its 200-day moving average is $283.38. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $193.91 and a one year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cavco Industries
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.