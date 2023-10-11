202,618 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,618 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,642,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 554,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 530,716 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TPH. Wedbush increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 158,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.