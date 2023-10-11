iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up 1.7% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.58% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF remained flat at $74.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,398. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

