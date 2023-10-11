EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.32% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $42,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,410.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $42,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,410.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,395. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,377. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

