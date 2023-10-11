Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

SCHW stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,041,939. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

