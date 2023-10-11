ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on October 30th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 277,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

