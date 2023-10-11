EA Series Trust Invests $7 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

ARW stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.16. 34,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,694. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

