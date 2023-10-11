InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 31st

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of InPlay Oil stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $179.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.82.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

