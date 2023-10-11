EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.64. EverCommerce shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 12,945 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.17.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,487.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,015,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,487.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,015,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $25,791.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,074.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,494 shares of company stock valued at $468,435. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EverCommerce by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.