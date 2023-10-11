PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,376,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 1,389,408 shares.The stock last traded at $21.43 and had previously closed at $21.45.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,470 shares of company stock worth $136,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 533.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

