KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,053,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,059,136 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $12.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get KT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KT

KT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in KT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KT by 381.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KT by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in KT by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About KT

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.