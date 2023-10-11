RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Gap Down to $19.72

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $19.25. RXO shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 61,988 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Get RXO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

RXO Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 179.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In other news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,569.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RXO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after buying an additional 3,126,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,237,000 after buying an additional 610,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RXO by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 635,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.