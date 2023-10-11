Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 11,550.0% in September

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 11,550.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Shelf Drilling stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

