Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 11,550.0% in September

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 11,550.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of Shelf Drilling stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.70.
About Shelf Drilling
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shelf Drilling
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.