SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.26. SOS shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 7,034 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

