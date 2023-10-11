Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.50. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 8,428,154 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 136.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 104,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 49,296 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,676,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 3,912,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Denison Mines by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,544,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 874,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Denison Mines by 96.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,349,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,281 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

