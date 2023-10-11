ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.36. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 175,468 shares traded.

ICL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 64,596,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,321,000 after buying an additional 1,041,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,460,000 after acquiring an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,055,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after acquiring an additional 737,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,653,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,056,000 after purchasing an additional 363,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ICL Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,663 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

