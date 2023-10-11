PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 11,195 shares.The stock last traded at $3.93 and had previously closed at $3.86.
PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PropertyGuru Group Company Profile
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PropertyGuru Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.