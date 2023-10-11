PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 11,195 shares.The stock last traded at $3.93 and had previously closed at $3.86.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Natixis bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

